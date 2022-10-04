Alice Eliza Hurd

Alice Eliza (Beals) Hurd was born on Nov. 15, 1932, in Newport (N.H.), to Lena (Tenney) Beals and Raymond J. Beals. She grew up on the family farm in West Springfield. She attended high school in Newport and college at Keene Teachers College in Keene.
On Aug 12, 1951, she married David Hurd. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2008.
Alice worked in food service at Keene State College, and she worked for many years in food service in the Elliot Hospital, Cheshire Hospital and the Keene School District. Before retiring she had worked her way up to director of food programs for all the schools in Keene.
When she retired she and her husband, with the help of their children and grandchildren, built their homestead in Newport Center, Vt. They built their large home so she could share it with their huge family. Alice’s home was known for its beautiful flower gardens and landscaping.
She was very active in The United Church of Newport, singing in the choir and making beautiful flower displays for the altar, as well as many banners to celebrate each church season, and was known for the beautiful Lenten Garden she made each year.
She is survived by her six children: Vernon (Judy) of Newport Center, Vt., and their children, Olivia Tribble, Elizabeth Martin and Mary Bilodeau; Steve (Trudy) of Coventry, Vt., and their sons, Peter and Thomas; Sharon Mousette (David) of Spofford, and their children, Collette Hildreth, David, Timothy and Scott; Milton of St. Louis, Mo., and his children, Jessica, Raynor and Holly; Calvin (Bambi) of Waterbury, Conn., and their son, Adam; and Sheldon of Orleans, Vt., and his sons, Dale and Richard. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Muriel Martin of Guildhall, Vt., and Mildred Bowie of Springfield (N.H.)
She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, David.
Funeral services will be held at the United Church of Newport, Vt., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at noon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Aire nursing for the care she was given in her final days.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to the United Church of Newport, Vt.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.