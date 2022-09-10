Alice E. Fadden

Alice E. (Lowe) Fadden passed away, with loved ones by her side, on July 25, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s dementia at the Canyon Winds Memory Care Center, Mesa, Ariz.
She was born Dec. 13, 1933, to Howard B. Lowe and Marjorie K. Preston Lowe. She grew up in that area and graduated from Millbury High School in 1951.
She worked as a secretary before she married Richard Fadden and had three children, Richard, Jane and baby Alice (who shortly died after birth). During their married life, the Faddens lived mostly in Richmond and Keene. Alice and Richard parted ways many years ago.
Later in life, she lived in Pensacola, Fla., and for many years with her longtime friend, Bill Arnold, in Haverhill, Mass., and Mesa, Ariz. She enjoyed traveling with Bill in their 5th wheel RV for 11 years before they settled down for four years as permanent residents in Mesa. While there, Alice was a fixture riding her three-wheel trike around the park and riding on the park tram train that Bill drove for the park.
She was an avid cribbage player throughout her life. Whenever there was a lull somewhere, out came with the cards and board. She taught Bill to play and they played while enjoying their glass of wine. She played with the park tournament until her dementia prevented her from continuing. Alice had a rare thing happen in that she dealt two perfect 29 cribbage hands, one to Rick and one to Bill. She received a perfect 29 hand herself many years ago while living in South Florida. Besides the cribbage, she enjoyed bingo in the park and the dinner shows during the season. She also loved shopping at the Park Country Store and tootling around the Valley in Bill’s Model T Ford.
She is survived by her two children, Richard E. Fadden of Stoddard, and Jane Fadden of Sevierville, Tenn.; her older sister, Phyllis, of Sturbridge, Mass.; her dear friend and sister-in-law, Cindy McDermid, of South Grafton, Mass.; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her infant daughter, Alice Fadden, and her younger sister, Susan Gover, of Lisbon (N.H.).
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Stoddard Congregational Church, 1549 N.H. Route 123, Stoddard. Following the service will be a gathering at the Stoddard Town Hall, 1450 N.H. Route 123.