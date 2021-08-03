Alice A. Mitchell

Alice Arvidson Mitchell, 87, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2021, at her home in Fitzwilliam following a brief illness. She had resided in Jaffrey for 17 years.
She was born the daughter of Einar and Ella (Olson) Arvidson on Aug. 11, 1933, in Lynn, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald G. Mitchell. They were married on June 14, 1959, and enjoyed 44 years of marriage up until his passing on Jan. 8, 2003.
Alice is survived by her sister, Eleanor “Lem” Bjornson. Alice will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Lynne Sugar and her husband, Stephen; Laurie Brockelman and her husband, Mark; and Jane Ash and her husband, Thomas. Her four grandchildren are Ella Brockelman, married to Johnny Lamboy; Arthur “Brock” Brockelman, his wife Katie, the parents of Alice’s great-grandson, Odin; Mitchell Sugar; and Patrick Sugar. Alice also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, dear friends from Coburn Woods in Jaffrey and fellow believers from Jaffrey Bible Church, where she was a member since 2003.
Graduating from Lynn Classical High School in 1951, Alice also attended the Chandler School for Women in 1952, where she learned her exemplary secretarial skills. She held many secretarial positions throughout her life. Alice was very active throughout her life, playing the accordion, attending church, knitting, serving as the treasurer at Coburn Woods, spending time with family, celebrating birthdays and trips with her neighborhood friends, and especially looked forward to her annual trips “up country” to New Hampshire, where her sister-in-law, Lorraine Bradford, and her husband, Jack, always welcomed her with open arms to their beautiful, lakeside home. Most recently she had spent a lot of time with her dear cousin and companion, C. Richard “Dick” Arvidson, with whom she enjoyed many good times eating out, taking road trips, playing cards and doing puzzles.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jaffrey Bible Church on Turnpike Road in Jaffrey. A reception will follow the services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private ceremony at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge at a later date. Alice had a passion for missions, so please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers, made on behalf of missionaries Tim and Julianne Needham. Checks may be made payable to Jaffrey Bible Church and mailed to the church at P.O. Box 505, Jaffrey NH 03452.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.