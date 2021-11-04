Alfreda L. “Candy” (Krappatsch) Tedford, 78, of Cave Junction, Ore., and a former longtime resident of Winchester, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health with the love of family near.
Alfreda was born the daughter of the late Ethel (Roberts) and Alfred Krappatsch on Jan. 29, 1943, in Bristol, Conn. She was educated in Vermont and attended Brattleboro Union High School. On Nov. 11, 1977, she exchanged vows with Arnold Tedford. They were married at the Winchester United Church of Christ in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for 43 years.
She had been employed by Lawton Dry Cleaners in Brattleboro, and H. Margolin and A&P Grocery stores. She was a longtime member of the Grange in Winchester. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Candy was a woman of many talents. She could always save the day when something last-minute came up to make everyone happy.
Mrs. Tedford is survived by her husband, Arnold Tedford, of Winchester; her daughter, Judy Hickey of West Chesterfield; her son, George Tedford and his partner, Carla Winstead, of Cave Junction, Ore.; two sons from a combined marriage: Arthur Tedford and his wife, Jennifer, of Winchester; and Ricky Silvernale of Brattleboro; and a brother, Raymond Miller, and his wife, Joann, of Keene. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Candy’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Alfreda L. Tedford to Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester, NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
