Alfred S. Childs
Alfred S. Childs, 88, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene surrounded by his family on Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born in Guilford, Vt., on June 25, 1931, the son of Bernard S. and Esther (Howe) Childs. Alfred graduated from Brattleboro High School. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954.
He married Marjorie Hall on Jan. 10, 1970. Alfred worked for many years at both Brown & Roberts and G.S. Precision in Brattleboro.
Alfred is survived by his daughter Diane Hall of Westmoreland; brothers Wilfred Childs of Holy Hill, Fla., Robert Childs of Bordentown, N.J., and Justin Childs of Bremerton, Wash.; and three grandchildren, Jeremiah Alfano, Sirena and Kaelyn Willette.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Lawrence, Harold and Norman, and three sisters, Nancy Landry, Bernadine Sanderson and Elizabeth Childs, who died in infancy.
As per Alfred’s wishes, he will be cremated with a small service to celebrate his life at his daughter’s home at a later date.
