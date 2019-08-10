Alfred P. Gauthier
Alfred P. “Al” Gauthier, 78, of Rindge, died peacefully on Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a period of declining health.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1940, in Gardner, Mass., the son of Alfred and Gilberte (Baillargeon) Gauthier. Al was a member of the class of 1958 at Conant High School in Jaffrey and after graduating, he served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy.
After returning from the service, he had worked as a purchasing agent at W.W. Cross — the “Tack Shop” and at Honeywell before becoming a truck driver for the remainder of his career. Through the years he had worked locally at Minuteman Concrete, Red’s, Granite State Concrete and Park Construction before retiring in 2005.
Al had been a founding member of the Knights of Columbus in Jaffrey with the Our Lady of Monadnock Council 8544 and a Sir Knight with Saint Patrick Assembly 2129. He was a communicant and active member of Saint Patrick Parish in Jaffrey.
Early on, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with both of his sons. Later, Al grew to enjoy camping in his RV, wintering in Myrtle Beach for over 20 years and boating on Lake Winnisquam with his family at the camp. Al always enjoyed following NASCAR, and especially enjoyed helping his son while he raced Pro-Stocks. He was so proud of both of his sons’ accomplishments with their local businesses in our community.
Al will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband and father, and an amazing Pepere.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol (LaBrie) Gauthier; his two sons, Steven and his wife, Kork, and Darryl and his wife, Jennifer, all of Rindge; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many cousins and close friends.
Respecting Al’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Al’s life on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jaffrey VFW Post 5613, Banquet Hall, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey.
Al’s family respectfully requests no flowers, and would prefer memorial donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105
To share photos, memories or condolences with Al’s family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
