Alfred L. Patnode
Alfred L. “Pat” Patnode, 90, of Keene, passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on March 9, 1929, the son of Richard and Florence (Putnam) Patnode. He was a graduate of Keene High School.
On July 16, 1949, he married the love of his life, Shirley I. Cote. He spent his entire career as a photographer and printer at National Grange Mutual Insurance Company and later at Curry Copy. In his early years, he also served as a part-time police officer in Keene.
For nearly 30 years, he and Shirley operated Monadnock Cone-Craft out of their home. He was a true craftsman and enjoyed woodcarving and woodcrafting. His other passions were photography, hunting, fishing, hiking and spending time with his family. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. In recent years, he was a member of the Cheshire County Fish and Game Club in Sullivan. He enjoyed documenting many of their events in photographs.
Survivors include: his daughter, Karen Durling, and her husband, Thomas, of Keene; his son, Gary Patnode, and his wife, Tricia, of Sullivan, and his daughter, Linda Patnode of Keene; six grandchildren: Jennifer Durling and her husband, Jason Walsh; Matthew Durling and his wife, Jennifer Amato; Michael Durling and his wife, Alison; Daniel Patnode; Christina Patnode; and Timothy Patnode and his wife, Marissa; ten great-grandchildren: Kassidy, Thomas, Grady and Callum Walsh; Scott Ibelle; Emily Durling; Calvin Durling; Oaklynn, Waylynn and Mac Patnode.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Shirley, on Sept. 9, 2012.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Patnode’s memory to CCSSEF/Cheshire County Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 233, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.