Alfred L. Aldrich

Alfred L. “Al” Aldrich, 85, of Spofford, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family nearby.
Alfred was born the son of the late Lillian (Carey) and Earl Aldrich on Dec. 15, 1936, in Orange, Mass. He was educated in Orange, Mass., and Whitingham, Vt. Later in life he received his GED from Keene Adult Education. Soon after school Al was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Europe during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He earned his sharpshooter award and a good conduct medal. Al was honorably discharged at the rank of SP4 E-4 on Aug. 1, 1967.
On Feb. 2, 1963, he exchanged vows with Joyce F. Herrick. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 59 years. After returning home from the Army, he spent 33 years with Arthur Whitcomb Company in Swanzey as a heavy equipment operator. He also worked another 10 years as equipment operator for the City of Keene and New Hampshire Department of Transportation. His hobbies included woodworking, cutting and splitting cordwood, ice fishing and hunting. He played softball as a young man and enjoyed car racing. Much of his time later in life was spent going to his children’s, and then his grandchildren’s, sporting events, where he would sit in the stands and give encouragement. He loved country music and traveling. Al was known for his beautifully landscaped property where he was proud of his stone walls he constructed with his loving wife.
Mr. Aldrich is survived by his wife, Joyce F. Aldrich, of Spofford; his three children: Sue A. Shonbeck-Knight and her husband, Rodney, of Ocala, Fla.; Frederick L. Aldrich and his wife, Nancy, of Spofford; and Jeffery S. Aldrich and his significant other, Isabella Giovanni, of West Lebanon, Maine; and three siblings: Kathy Woods and her husband, Ralph, of Eagle Bridge, N.Y.; Earl Aldrich and his wife, Nancy, of Wilmington, Vt.; and Sandra Woodard and her husband, David, of Colebrook. In addition, he is survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at the family lot at Spofford Cemetery. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Alfred L. Aldrich to: Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.