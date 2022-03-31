Alfred J. Desmarais, 84, of Jaffrey, died peacefully at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on Monday, March 28, 2022, after a period of failing health.
Alfred was born on June 7, 1937, in Peterborough, son of the late William and Marie (Robitaille) Desmarais, and was a 1955 graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey. Alfred served with the Army National Guard and later with the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge he returned to his hometown of Jaffrey, where he married Marjorie (Shields) Desmarais on Sept. 20, 1958.
Alfred first worked for several years at Belletete’s in Jaffrey before becoming a printer and press operator for The Peterborough Transcript newspaper, where he worked for more than 30 years. Alfred was the last employee to leave The Transcript prior to it being sold to The Monadnock Ledger.
Alfred enjoyed his retirement thoroughly and took on numerous landscaping jobs around town to keep himself busy. He was a coach for many Little League teams through the years, as well as the Babe Ruth team at the Jaffrey VFW Post #5613. Alfred loved taking cruises with his wife and traveling all around the country. Together they spent many hours playing cards, watching old movies and dining out. He took great pride in his gardens and lawn, and he loved the Red Sox, but his greatest joy came from following his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Alfred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Desmarais, of Jaffrey; his daughter, Julie Ohlson, and her husband, John, of Keene; his daughter, Cheryl Owens, of Amherst; and his son, Tim Desmarais, and his wife, Jessica, of Goffstown. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Mark, Matt, David and his wife, Kathleen, Tyler, Taylor, Chelsea and Riley; as well as his brother, Raymond, of Jaffrey; his sister, Evelyn, of Reno, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Alfred is predeceased by his siblings: Leo, Edward, Emile, George, Rachel, Majella, Stella and Cecile; as well as by his beloved son-in-law, Michael Owens.
Alfred’s family would like to recognize the hard work and loving care his caregivers from Catholic Medical Center provided through his recent illness. Their kindness will always be remembered.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow calling hours, beginning at 11 a.m. in Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Alfred’s name to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 107, Jaffrey NH 03452.
