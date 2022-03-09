Alexandra Olivia Towle

Alexandra Olivia “Ali” Towle passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2022. She was a beautiful, young woman with an irresistible sense of humor and a personality that could brighten any room. Adored by all and loved by many, she was alternately known as Al Toast, Big Al, Little Ali, Aleet, Ali Bubba and Fafa, but was most commonly referred to simply as Ali.
Ali was born in Keene on Jan. 13, 1992, and grew up in the town of Swanzey. She graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in 2010, where she spent four years as a top student and standout athlete in both soccer and track and field. She may have been diminutive in stature, but she always played big. Ali went on to attend Rhode Island College where she continued her academic success by earning a bachelor of science in nursing in 2014. She spent the majority of her career working as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Cheshire Medical Center.
Ali liked to spend her free time hiking and traveling, but her biggest passions were caring for her adorable son and spending time with her large extended family.
Ali leaves behind her dear son, Henry Onduso; her loving mother and stepfather, Susan Towle and James Walker; her adoring father, Richard R. Towle III; her beloved fiancé, David Goldstein; her four siblings, Elizabeth, Cassie, Jackie and Ricky; as well as her grandmother, her grandfather, her niece and nephew and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ali was truly cherished by her family, her friends, and her colleagues. Her loss will be felt for years to come.
A service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear masks.
