Alexandra Heatley

Alexandra M. “Lexy” Heatley, 55, of Hancock, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family on July 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Stamford, Conn., on March 3, 1967, the daughter of Craig and Adrienne (McLeod) Heatley. She grew up in Westport, Conn.
Lexy graduated from Greens Farms Academy in Greens Farms, Conn., and graduated from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio, with a degree in education. Lexy was active on campus and was in the Sigma Kappa sorority, even serving as the president. She earned her Master of Education from Boston College and attended Antioch New England College, studying education leadership, earning her New Hampshire Principal Certification.
In 1989, Lexy began her accomplished career as a special educator at Wells Memorial School in Harrisville, where she taught for five years. She then accepted a position at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., where over her 14 years there, she taught students with learning disabilities, served as a teacher consultant, was a homeroom teacher, oversaw the Learning Advantages at Dexter (LAD) program, taught Latin and was an administrator.
As was the tradition, she also drove a school bus throughout the Boston area picking up students. One of her stops was in downtown Boston at the bar known as “Cheers.”
Lexy left the role of “officially” teaching and became the executive director of Fleur de Lis Camp in Fitzwilliam. In March 2010 Lexy joined the ConVal School District, first as a Title I teacher, then as a special educator at Great Brook Middle School, and for the last three years served as the assistant principal at Great Brook. Lexy’s passion for educating all is evident by the many former students and colleagues who share the tremendous impact Lexy had on their lives. She met students “where they were at” and served as a strong mentor to many.
From the age of 9, Fleur de Lis Camp (FDL) on Laurel Lake has been near and dear to Lexy’s heart. Attending for many years as a camper, then as a counselor-in-training, staff member and, in multiple administrative roles, she experienced and shared a deep sense of community, acceptance, and caring. Lady Lexy’s (as she is known at camp) love of FDL is shared by her sister, Caroline, who attended for many years, and now by Lexy’s stepdaughter, Rachel, who is currently a staff member during her 14th year at camp. During her time as Executive Director, Lexy started Big & Little, where younger girls attend with a parent or Big Sister and experience camp for the first time. Lexy also served as the founding co-director of Circle Week at FDL for girls who have lost a parent, at no charge, providing them with an opportunity to experience camp and do “grief work” in a safe and caring setting with an experienced grief team. While not currently serving in any official role at camp, she was mentor to those involved and truly enjoyed being close to camp at the family lake house on Laurel Lake. Many of her “camp friends” provided immense support during the time she was dealing with cancer. Words cannot express how meaningful this was to Lexy.
Amongst her many accomplishments, Lexy would say that her biggest accomplishment was marrying Neal and becoming stepmother to Josh and Rachel, a complete change in her life at that time. Lexy was thrilled when her sister, Caroline, with whom she was very close, moved to Hancock and was nearby. Neal, Josh and Rachel agree and can’t express how important Lexy has been their lives, and how much they will miss her.
In addition to her husband, Neal Cass, of Hancock, Lexy is survived by her stepchildren, Joshua Cass of Peterborough and Rachel Cass of Hancock; her siblings Craig Heatley of Westport, Conn., Selden Heatley of West Palm Beach, Fla., Caroline Heatley of Hancock, and her brother and sister-in-law, Michael Cass of Hancock and Cheryl Jessie of Bennington.
She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Barry Cass.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, 47 Main St., Hancock. A reception will follow at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lexy’s name to: Circle Week, Fleur de Lis Camp, 120 Howeville Road, Fitzwilliam NH 03447 (www.fleurdeliscamp.org/donate).
To share a memory or to leave a message for the family, please visit Lexy’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.