Alexander G. “Andy/Alex” La Fountaine Jr., 56, of Robin Hill Rehabilitation, Deering, and formerly of California, Winchester and West Swanzey, died on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Keene Center Genesis in Keene. After a period of declining health, he passed peacefully with the love of his family near him.
Alexander was born on June 25, 1965, in Clinton, Mass., the son of the late Glenda L. (Plankey) and the late Alexander G. La Fountaine Sr. He is the eighth child of a loving mother of 10.
He attended schools in Keene and Monadnock Regional High School. During his childhood he enjoyed playing baseball with the local children.
Andy had a natural ability with his hands, doing different construction duties and enjoyed drywalling. He always had a love for automobiles, blondes and Budweiser and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
After being in a motorcycle/vehicle accident in California and returning to New Hampshire, Alex was a loved resident at Robin Hill Rehabilitation, Deering, for 21 years. His love for animals, and especially dogs, still carried on after his accident.
He was employed by Maine Auto, Hillsborough, as a maintenance and technician assistant.
He enjoyed coffee at the local Dunkin’ Donuts, Hillsborough, and field trips with other residents and staff. During his many health issues he always maintained a sense of humor.
Mr. La Fountaine was predeceased by his daughter, Christina La Fountaine, in 2008.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Martin, formerly of Winchester; his siblings and their spouses: Dianne L. (Crowell/Whitney) Weston and her husband, James, of West Swanzey; Patricia “Pat” L. (Sheldon/Buckley) La Fountaine of West Swanzey; Laura L. (Cooper) Glossinger of Erie, Pa.; Carol L. (Cooper) Willett of North Swanzey; Denise F. (Ayotte/Slocum) Robbins and her husband, James, of Keene; June M. (Henderson) Fish and her husband, Jay, of Surry; Janet M. Roy and her husband, David, of Swanzey; Lorraine G. (Marrer) Austin and her husband, Leroy “Mike,” of Richmond; and Ronald D. La Fountaine of Winchester.
Andy/Alex is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, extended family and friends in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Observing the wishes of the family there are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Flowers will be graciously accepted. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Cremations, 46 South Winchester St., West Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
