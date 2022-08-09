Alexander D. Barbur

Alexander Dakota “Alex” Barbur, 27, a resident of Troy, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was born a son to Michelle (Blackburn) Fletcher and Lee R. Barbur on Jan. 1, 1995, in Watertown, N.Y. Alex graduated from South Jefferson High School in Adams, N.Y., with the class of 2013. After graduating high school, Alex attended SUNY Alfred State College of Technology, earning his associates degree in auto body repair and graduated in 2015.
Alex was presently employed by Keene Chrysler as their parts advisor. He also worked for Subaru in Brattleboro as their lot manager, along with N.H. Ball Bearings in Peterborough as their machine operator for the past three years. Alex also had started his own auto detailing business.
Along with working hard, Alex enjoyed many different hobbies in life such as riding his motorcycle, working and detailing cars, and going to barbecues.
Mr. Barbur is survived by his son, Bentley, and his fiancee, Raquel DeSilva, of Troy; his mother, Michelle Fletcher, and his stepfather, David Fletcher Sr., of Jaffrey; his father, Lee Barbur, and his stepmother, Karen Barbur, of Mannsville, N.Y.; along with his five siblings: Michael J. Barbur and his wife, Amanda, of Lincoln, Neb.; Mathew N.R. Barbur and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Valparaiso, Ind.; Nicholas R. Barbur and his wife, Autumn, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Olivia L. Barbur of Hampton, Va.; and Paisley N. Barbur of Antrim; his grandfather, Leo N. Blackburn, of Black River, N.Y.; and his fiancee’s family: Monica DaSilva, Dewey DaSilva Jr., and Susie DaSilva, all of Troy. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Alex's wishes, there will be no services at this time.