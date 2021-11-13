Alec C. Kimball, 29, of Keene, died unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 21, 2021.
He was born Nov. 13, 1991, in Lebanon at the newly constructed Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the son of Nancy and Michael Kimball.
Alec had a passion for the outdoors, spending many hours and days hiking, camping and kayaking. Alec was an avid photographer and loved taking pictures of nature. He had an eclectic taste in music, from the Grateful Dead to Elvis, and from the Beatles to Echo and the Bunnymen. Alec loved to cook and took pride and joy discovering new combinations of food. He grew up and was raised in Newport and spent many years after that in Sunapee, enjoying the lake, landscaping and the processes of making honey and maple syrup. Alec spent the past several years living in Keene enjoying the Monadnock Region.
Alec is survived by his mother, Nancy Kimball, and her husband, Matthew Sweeney, of Sunapee; his father, Michael Kimball, and his wife, Judy Kimball, of Campton; and his sister, Samantha Somero, her husband, Waylon Somero, and their children, Sigrid, Theos and Ari, of Bennington. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Lois Berube, of Goshen; and his Uncle Allan Kimball and Aunt Madonna Kimball of Wimberley, Texas. Alec also leaves his many aunts, uncles and cousins scattered around the United States.
It was Alec’s wish to be cremated and have his ashes spread in places that he loved. It was also Alec’s wish not to have a service.
If you would like to pay your respects and honor Alec’s life, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.
We would also like to thank Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Cheshire Family Crematory for helping us through this difficult time. We would also especially like to thank P. M. Tristan McKenna, Director and Owner of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, for his genuinely kind and gracious guidance. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
