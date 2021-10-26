Alec C. Kimball, 29, of Keene and formerly of Sunapee, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of his home. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheshire Medical shifts to strictest COVID-related visitation status
- "Ribs" should never be a four-letter word
- Gas outage affects 1,000 customers across Keene
- Drag queens give stories some sparkle in Brattleboro
- Unlike other states, NH, Vt. not yet seeing clear downward COVID trend
- Keene officials to take up resident's pitch for outdoor smoking ban downtown
- Agreement positions Monadnock Family Services, Antioch for major moves
- Fitzwilliam auto-restoration shop to celebrate grand opening
- Troy Deli and Marketplace under new ownership
- Cheshire County awards federal COVID relief grants to businesses, nonprofits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.