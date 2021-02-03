Albina A. King, 97, fondly known as “Peanut” and a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis on Court Street in Keene.
Her parents, John and Annina (Dintino) DiGiulio, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 19, 1923, in Keene. She was a 1941 graduate of Keene High School.
Albina worked in retail sales with the former Simons Jewelry Store, the Bell Shoppe and Goodnow’s Department Store.
A woman of deep faith, Albina was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and a member of the St. Francis of Rome, the Catholic Daughters of America Court Josephine No. 319 and St. Anne Sodality. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 819 Ladies Auxiliary and the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4 Auxiliary.
Albina loved to cook, especially when it meant being able to open her home to offer food and conversation to her family and many friends. She also enjoyed playing bingo. She was a “people person” and one whose family meant the world to her.
She is survived by a son, Gary R. King, and his wife, Annette, of Springfield, Mass.; a daughter, Sue Levy, and her husband, Steven, of Keene; her grandchildren: Jennifer Hayes and her husband, Kenneth; Todd Bauer and his partner, Jessica Bischoff; Benjamin Bauer; Heather Maggi; and Lindsay King; her great-grandchildren: Hannah, Connor, Brady, Samuel, Kathryn, Giana, Vincent, Adrianna, Nico and Olivia; her sister, Anne Eastman, and her husband, Francis, of Keene; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth DiGiulio, of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Albina was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Warren R. King, in 2001; a son, John Francis King, who died at one day old; and three brothers: Francis DiGiulio, Rev. Anthony DiGiulio and William DiGiulio.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. Burial will be in the spring in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. King’s memory to the Residents Activity Fund at Keene Center Genesis, 677 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
