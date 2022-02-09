Albertine O'Leary

Albertine “Tina” (Pelletier) O’Leary, 93, passed away at her daughter’s home in Allagash, Maine, on Feb. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1928, daughter of Tom and Edith (Thibodeau) Pelletier. She attended schools in Allagash, Maine, and the Madawaska training school in Fort Kent, Maine. She helped her husband on a farm in Limestone, Maine, cooking for the potato crews and keeping the books. After moving to Marlborough, she worked at Douglas Toy Company.
Tina loved to sing and played many musical instruments. She was a great cook and was noted for asking any who stopped by “if she could get them a lunch.” She always had a smile and a quiet strength about her, even when times were tough. Above all she was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be forever cherished and remembered by her children and grandchildren.
Tina is predeceased by the love of her life, Robert O’Leary; and her siblings: Alonzo, Maynard, Lou, Leas, Melford, Leo, Leonard, Evelyn and Rochelle. Albertine is survived by her four children:
Robert O’Leary Jr. (Lois) of Hampden, Maine; Edith Kinney (Gene) of California Settlement, New Brunswick, Canada; Colleen McBreairty (Clayton) of Allagash, Maine; and Rachel O’Leary of Troy; one sister, Arleen Belyea (Robert), of Carlisle, Pa.; 12 grandchildren: Troy, Shilo, Angela, Dakota, Jason, Shawn, Hubert, Chad, Jayar, Jimmy, Bobbi-Jo and Trevor; 22 great-grandchildren: Chace, Camden, Ben, Madison, Clyde, Arion, Brice, Desmond, Samantha, Sydney, Savanah, Gryphon, Greg, Peyton, CJ, Jace, Jayden, Sabrina, Caroline, Killian, Courtney and Toni; six great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022. A special thank you goes to Northern Light Hospice and Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home for helping the family in their time of need. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.lajoiefuneralhome.com.
