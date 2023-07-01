Alberta B. Bigelow

Alberta B. (Brown) Bigelow, 86, of Keene, and formerly of Westmoreland, passed peacefully while sleeping on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene.
She was the daughter to the late Susan Chamberlin (formerly Brown) and Ellsworth Brown and was born on June 6, 1937, in Freeport, Maine. She was educated at Stevens High School in Claremont with the class of 1955. She continued her education at Northampton Commercial College in Northampton, Mass., where she obtained her Business Certificate in 1957.
On Feb. 15, 1958, Alberta exchanged vows with the love of her life, Gilbert R. Bigelow. They had a simple service at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont where they were surrounded by the love family and friends. The Bigelows had been married for 62 years when Gilbert passed on Oct. 15, 2020.
In Alberta’s younger years she was a stay-at-home mom. As her children got older, she had worked at Antiques at Colony Mill for seven years, and prior she had worked at JoAnn Fabrics for a year.
Her interests included gardening, cooking, knitting, sewing, painting, browsing antique stores and reading.
Ms. Bigelow is survived by her children: Michael A. Bigelow and his wife, Lisa, of Woburn, Mass.; and Paul H. Bigelow and his wife, Karen, of Kentucky. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the family lot in Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
