Albert J. Caliguri

Albert James “Albie” Caliguri, of Swanzey, passed away suddenly on the April 25, 2023. He was 72 years of age.
“Albie,” as he was affectionately known by many, was the eldest son of World War II veteran Albert Dominic and Sadie Caliguri. Born during the Baby Boom in Nonantum, Mass., Albie attended Catholic school as a child, and then Newton North High School. He was the first of his family to attend college, receiving a bachelor of arts degree from Boston College, paving the way for many other family members.
Al last worked in rehabilitation at Cheshire Medical Center for many years before retiring. He then took on his most important role as father to his two daughters. In spite of chronic back pain, Al was not one to allow that to stop him from showing his children a good time. Whether on a bicycle, swimming or just horsing around, Al made sure he always set a good example on how to be a parent. An avid Boston Bruins fan, he taught his daughters the love of hockey early in life.
Al spent much of his retirement studying and watching history documentaries, as well as collecting and selling watches. He was often up late into the night tinkering away at any number of these hobbies with his cat in tow. With a great sense of witty and dry humor, Albie surely loved life.
Al is survived by and his memories are cherished by his daughters: his oldest, Dominique (Winter) Caliguri-Frizzell, and her husband, William Frizzell, and their son Elliot Tyler Caliguri Frizzell, of Portland, Ore.; and his youngest, Rachele A. Caliguri, of Keene; and their mother, Judith LeClair, of Keene. He is also survived by two brothers: Edward Caliguri of Shelton, Conn., and his sons, Peter Caliguri, of Boulder, Colo., and Alex Caliguri of Hamilton, N.Y.,; along with his other brother, Steven Caliguri, and his wife, Beth, of San Diego, Calif. Al is additionally survived by his Uncle Joe Caliguri, of Hudson, Mass., along with numerous college, high school and other friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, May 11, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in St Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 999 Belmont St., Watertown, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall Street, Manchester NH 03101, funding an area of health that has affected several in our family and continues to, yet in some areas lacks in funding. (www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/about-heart-attacks/silent-ischemia-and-ischemic-heart-disease).
