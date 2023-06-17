Albert Edward Prime Jr., 88, also fondly known as “Gus” and “Sonny,” of Keene, passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2022.
Albert was born on June 25, 1934, to Albert Prime Sr. and Beatrice Prime in Stoddard. At 8 years old, he became older brother to Lillian. During his formative years, Albert became well-known for his jokes and hijinks. After graduating from Hancock High School in 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably.
In 1958, Albert married his love, Julie Paquette. Eventually, they welcomed three boys into the world: Albert, Ronnie and Dana. As the years passed, Albert lovingly became “Papa” to Megan, Cassandra, Natasha, Tyler, Katrina, Ryan and Jacob. Ultimately, he would have the privilege of becoming a great-grandfather to Kendal and Joselyn, and after his passing, his legacy continued to grow with the arrival of Esme and Hallie Mae. He was a proud Papa and Great-Papa.
Albert served as a dedicated mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 44 years. After retirement, he took his watch off, threw it into a kitchen drawer and never checked it again. Once retired, he was known to be a night owl and enjoyed sleeping in late.
In addition to mail, he delivered jokes and pranks in a timely fashion. Known as a wisecracker, Albert always had a handy quip or a quick-witted remark to share. He lived his life with humor and a belly-quaking chuckle.
Besides cracking jokes and telling humorous anecdotes, Albert had many interests. He enjoyed reading murder mystery novels and listening to stand-up comedians while cruising long distances in his truck. He built a vacation home on the shores of Machiasport, Maine, and relished trips to the oceanfront property.
Though Albert was a life-long fan of the Yankees, his family still loved him dearly. As a born and raised New Englander, he redeemed himself with his avid fandom of the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. In the 1990s, Albert scored season tickets to the Bruins and he enjoyed attending games with his late wife, Julie. Together they collected many hand-caught pucks and a room full of Boston memorabilia.
Albert loved spending time with his ankle-biter, Brownie. Although his companion’s incessant barking led him to use expletives at times, Brownie was dear to him and always by his side. Not considering himself much of a chef, Albert frequented the cafeteria at the Cheshire Medical Center as he felt the prices were right, and the food, good. Though frugal, he was a passionate collector and filled his home with many interesting objects.
Albert’s passing is a reminder to us all to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to always keep a sense of humor, even in the darkest of times. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through the laughter and joy he brought to those around him.
Albert was predeceased by his father, Albert Prime Sr.; mother, Beatrice Prime; wife, Juliette Prime; and his son, Ronnie Prime.
Albert is survived by his son, Albert Prime (wife, Margie Prime), of Wisconsin; granddaughter, Megan Prime (partner, Tucker Horn), of Montana; grandson, Tyler Prime, of Wisconsin; his son, Dana Prime, of Wisconsin; granddaughter, Cassandra Prime, of Texas; daughter-in-law, Terri Prime, of New Hampshire; his granddaughter, Natasha Prime, of New Hampshire; his granddaughter, Katrina Fontaine (husband, Adam Fontaine), of New Hampshire; great-granddaughters, Kendal, Joselyn and Esme, of New Hampshire; grandson, Ryan Prime, of Massachusetts; great-granddaughter, Hallie Mae, of Massachusetts; grandson, Jacob Spencer, of Maine; sister, Lillian Watkins, of Florida; nephew, James Paige (wife, Lynn Paige), of Florida; and grand-nephew, James, and grand-niece, Ella, of Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene. All are welcome to attend.
Following the memorial service, please join Albert’s family and friends for lunch to celebrate his life. Reservations have been made for 12:30 p.m. at The Pub, 131 Winchester St., Keene. Please come ready to share your memories of Albert.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown MD 21741 (www.Cancer.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Albert, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.