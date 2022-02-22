Alan Earl Miller, 71, died peacefully while spending time with his 9-month-old grandson, Mads, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Westmoreland.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara nee Tanenbaum Miller; loving father of Justin (Sarah) Miller and Lindsay Miller; proud granddad of Mads Gerard Miller; and the son of Earl T. and Dorothy Miller.
Above all else, Alan valued family and making people laugh. He could tell jokes with the best of them, but he was known for creating hilarious characters that delighted his children, nieces and nephews. Perhaps his best known character was Alvin Milner, who was married to actress Heather Locklear. At bedtime, Alvin would tell Justin and Lindsay all about his children Skip and Biff (also voiced by Alan) who were always up to something hilarious.
When his children were older, Alan became the fatherly friend who his family could always depend on. He would not think twice before dropping everything to be by his family’s side, no matter how far away that would take him, nor how often. Alan was fiercely loyal and will always be remembered by his family and friends as a quick-witted, warm-hearted, loving husband, father and friend. He will truly be missed.
Cremation will be followed by burial and a celebration of life in Rock Island, Ill., at a later date.
