Agnes Louise Shovan, 88, of Westmoreland and formerly Keene, passed away on April 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.
She was born on March 8, 1933, in Norwalk, Conn., the daughter of the late Gladys (Mather) and John Michaelson.
Agnes called Connecticut home until 1961 when she relocated to Stoddard. She was a longtime resident there as well as of Harrisville and, later, Keene.
On Oct. 21, 1972, Agnes married Richard F. Shovan. They celebrated many wonderful years together before his passing in 2006.
Agnes had been employed by Cheshire Mills in Harrisville, Homestead Woolen Mills in Swanzey and Millipore in Jaffrey, from which she retired in 1998.
Agnes had loved staying active, participating in swimming, ice skating and roller skating. On weekends, she could be found hitting all the neighborhood yard sales. She cared greatly for animals and loved to be surrounded by children. She was a wonderful mother and was known as “Mom” to many children outside her family. Her house was always filled with her children’s friends.
Agnes will be dearly missed by her children: Babette von Stade of Dublin; Joyce Davis of Keene; Russell Miller Jr. and his wife, Marianne, of Fitzwilliam; Debbie Miller of Bridgton, Maine; Phyllis Tarr and her husband, Randy Sr., of Harrisville; Sandra Dane and her husband, Timothy Sr., of Harrisville; and William Miller and his wife, Amanda, of Swanzey; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Michaelson, of Stratford, Conn.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her husband, Agnes was predeceased by her son-in-law, William von Stade; six brothers; and three sisters.
A private graveside service will be held for family at a later date at the Willard Hill Cemetery in Harrisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Agnes L. Shovan’s name to your favorite animal rescue or a charity of your choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has assisted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Agnes, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.