Agnes E. Bruso

Agnes E. (Dubruiel) Bruso, 100, of Peterborough, and formerly of Swanzey, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Claremont on Feb. 16, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Matilda (Gregoire) Dubruiel.
Agnes had worked in various types of employment throughout her life. She retired from American Optical in Keene.
She had been a communicant of St. Anthony’s parish in Swanzey and later at St. Bernard Church of Keene. She was a homebody who loved to cook and always tried new recipes using the latest cookery being offered on the market. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her soap operas, cooking shows and game shows. She dabbled in oil painting and tried utilizing the techniques of Bob Ross. She kept her mind active doing Jumbles and crossword puzzles up to her last few years.
A grand celebration was given to her on her 100th birthday by Pheasant Wood Center and Compassus Hospice.
Agnes leaves behind her niece, Sharon Dubruiel, and family friend, Jon O’Brien, of Keene; her brother, Albert Dubruiel, and his wife, Barbara, of Bronson, Fla.; her daughter, Janet Whitman; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews throughout the country.
She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Bruso; her siblings: Harold Dubruiel, Ovide Dubreuiel, Rita Scarborough, Julian Dubruiel, Irene Lee, and her sister and roommate at Pheasant Wood Center, Helen Dubruiel, who passed away Jan. 11, 2021.
A private mass will be held for the family. Burial will take place later this spring at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization that was endeared by her, The Salvation Army, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene NH 03431; or to one’s preferred charity.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a kind word, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com
