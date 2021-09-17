Adrian G. Pinney, 67, of West Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
