Adam M. Muchmore
“Love the people God gave you because he will need them back one day.”
Adam Michael Muchmore, 35, of Walpole, was called home to the Lord on Nov. 13, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a vehicle accident.
Lisa (Punt) and Michael Muchmore welcomed their son into the world in Keene on Aug. 8, 1984.
Growing up, Adam attended Saint Joseph Regional School in Keene. He later attended Walpole Middle School and graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School with the Class of 2003. Starting with Cub Scouts, Pack 16, Adam continued to Boy Scout Troop 306, and attained the rank of Life Scout. During his schooling, Adam was heavily involved in music and theater. He was a member of the Keene State College Youth Chorus, the Theater and Drama clubs, and the school choir and Madrigals. You could almost always find him listening to ‘80s music. He had an incredible gift of doing impersonations and knowing how to make others laugh.
He had been a communicant of St. Bernard’s Church in Keene, where he had participated in Mass as an Altar Server.
Adam was a loyal and dedicated worker to several local businesses. He had a strong work ethic and, starting in 8th grade, he worked at Walpole’s Crescent Farm. Most recently, in the warmer months he was employed by JC Tarmey of Walpole and in the colder months at Allen Brothers Oil of Westminster, Vt. He was proud to have served his community as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Walpole from 2001-15.
Any room was much more vibrant if Adam was present. He had a nickname for nearly everyone he knew. His infectious laugh and charming smile could put anyone at ease and made it seemingly easy for him to connect with everyone who crossed his path. Adam was the type that, even if he hadn’t seen you for years, he could pick up right where you left off. He would always be willing to lend a hand to a friend or stranger in need.
Adam knew how to love and live. He filled his life with moments with his brother Matthew, watching “Friends” with his sister, Brooke, and catching up with friends over a cold beverage.
From early on, Adam spent summers vacationing in Maine and continued the tradition with his daughter, Monica. Adam and his daughter spent every other weekend together adventuring and being with the family. He was an avid Patriots fan and had the pleasure of seeing the Patriots’ parade following the Super Bowl victory with his daughter and family this past February.
Adam had a love for grilling, and on weekends he would often be cooking up something delicious to share. He enjoyed the outdoors and was always embarking on some adventure while being surrounded by nature. Boating, ice fishing, four wheeling, hunting, building bonfires, fishing, snowmobiling — he had something to do no matter the season.
Adam’s world was centered around family and friends and he took the most pride in being a father. Adam will be forever in the heart of his daughter, Monica Jaycox, of Hartland, Vt. Adam leaves behind his parents, Lisa and Michael Muchmore of Walpole; siblings: Matthew and Brooke Muchmore, both of Walpole; maternal grandmother, Priscilla Punt of Walpole; paternal grandmother, Priscilla Muchmore of Westmoreland; aunts and uncles: Brian Punt and his wife, Mary Lou, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Jay Punt and his wife, Joan, of Walpole; Cindy Roy of Keene; Diane Proctor and her husband, Jeff, of Denham Spring, La.; and Tammy O’Donnell and her husband, Joseph, of Rindge; cousins: Angela Gagnon and her husband, Bob, of Milford; Jessie Punt of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Tara Punt of Carlsbad, Calif., Tyler Punt of Northglenn, Colo.; Kristi Punt of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Tatiana Bruss and her husband, Sheldon, of Gilmanton; Victor Punt of Worcester, Mass.; Michelle Roy of Keene; Heather Amer and her husband, Ryan, of Swanzey; Nicole Guetti and her husband, Tom, of Denham Spring, La.; Cory Proctor and his wife, Ashley, of Biloxi, Miss.; Kristie Johnson and her husband, Mike, of Keene; and Brian O’Donnell and his wife, Ainsley, of Venice, Fla.; as well as countless friends and his beloved dog, Jaxon.
He is reunited in the loving hands of his heavenly sister, Valerie Muchmore (2005); maternal grandfather, Ernest Punt; and paternal grandfather, Gale Muchmore.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held.
Please join family and friends for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. The gathering will be held at the Potato Barn at Bellows Walpole Inn, 297 Main St., Walpole.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-adam-muchmore, which will establish a trust account for Adam’s daughter, Monica.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Adam, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com
