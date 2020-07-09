Adam Craig Jenisch
Adam Craig Jenisch, of Troy, and previously of Swanzey, passed away on July 5, 2020, from declining health after a hypertensive stroke two years ago.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1985, in Peterborough to Leslie L. (Skudera) Jenisch and Brian R. Jenisch of Swanzey. He attended Swanzey schools and worked 14 years for Chrysler in Keene, and was manager of Buff ‘N’ Shine there.
He enjoyed baseball and especially the 12-year-old Swanzey All-Star baseball team he played for, hitting numerous home runs. He was a huge Patriots fan. He loved all outdoor activities, hunting, riding his 4-wheeler in the woods and, when he first got it, around in circles in the yard, even though he wasn’t supposed to. Adam enjoyed spending time in his yard and watching the birds. His true passion was fishing and he was a great fisherman. His favorite fishing spot was Lake Champlain.
He had a great sense of humor, keen wit, and his own way of enjoying simple things. He could put a smile on anyone’s face. Adam was a gentle soul with a big heart. He had recently told his family, “I like helping people out.” He loved visiting with his family and friends. He will be missed by his two cats, Mr. Kitty and Missy, who he was devoted to.
He is survived by his parents, Leslie and Brian Jenisch, of Swanzey; his brother, Carl Jenisch, and Carl’s daughter, Cali Jenisch, of Keene; his sister, Amy Jenisch, and her companion, Brad Byrnes, of Keene; his uncle, Wayne Skudera, and his wife, Gina, of Jamestown, R.I.; his aunts: Gail Mills and her husband, Dan, of Lewiston, Maine; and Debbie Golke and her husband, Greg, of Midlothian, Va; as well as various other extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Due to the current COVID-19 precautions, those in attendance are requested to please wear a face mask and to maintain the six-foot physical distancing requirements. In addition, due to the limitation of the number of people allowed in the funeral home during this time, we are asking that after offering your condolences to the family, you exit the funeral home via the side door. There will be staff to assist you with this egress.
His will be a great loss felt by many ... His wings were ready, but our hearts were not ... Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org), but already so much support has been outpouring in his Go Fund Me, it is overwhelming, and so thoughtful, and so appreciated, and he would be so proud and grateful to everyone.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Adam, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
