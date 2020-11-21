Abe Visser of Swanzey has enjoyed 72 precious years. He wanted to express his gratitude to his wife, Roberta, and their children, in addition to his extended family, friends and colleagues for the joyous experiences in his life.
Abe and Roberta came to New Hampshire 42 years ago and raised a beautiful family and had many great experiences here. Now their children have beautiful families of their own: a son, Naf, his wife, Michelle, and their amazing daughter, Oona; and their daughter, Kate Ackerman, her husband, Seth, and their fantastic sons, Ezra and Simon. They are living meaningful and bountiful lives.
In addition, Abe has had the support and friendship of his wise older brother, John, and his wife, Jackie, and their son, Andy, and his wife, Katie. Abe has also enjoyed the closeness of his wife’s extended family: Zack and Nat, who are like brothers; Zack’s wife, Joan; Nat’s former wife, Linda, and their children and their families: Eric and his wife, Mary, and their children, Eva and Simon; and Michael and his children, Jacob, Benjamin and Joshua.
Abe looks forward to the transition. In keeping with Abe’s wishes, a graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in the Jewish section of Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene with close family and friends in attendance. Donations can be made to organizations that provide any sort of healing to the world. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
