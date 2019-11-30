RALEIGH, N.C. — Hester Ford is at least 114 years old. She was born in 1905, or maybe 1904 — no one’s quite sure, according to WBTV, the Charlotte Observer’s news partner.
She’s also the oldest living American, as of Nov. 23.
Ford succeeds Alelia Murphy, who died last weekend as the oldest living American at 114 years and 140 days old, CNN reported.
Murphy was born in North Carolina but moved to New York City during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s.
“She was known for her energetic jitterbug routines back then,” her daughter, Rose Green, reportedly told the health care workers’ union 1199SEIU earlier this year. Green was a longtime member of the union.
Ford was born the youngest daughter of a farmer a little more than a month after Murphy’s birth and only a state away in Lancaster County, WBTV reported.
In 2018, the media outlet uncovered U.S. Census data from April 28, 1910, that listed Ford’s age as 5, meaning she could have actually been born in 1904.
At the time, she was the fourth-oldest person in the United States.
