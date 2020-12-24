NEW YORK — Andrew Yang, who rose to prominence during a long-shot presidential run, is throwing his hat into next year’s New York City mayoral race.
The City Campaign Finance Board confirmed that Yang registered his campaign Wednesday.
For months, city politicos have been speculating that Yang might jump into the race, which already boasts a crowded field.
As of Wednesday, candidates include city Comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s former legal adviser Maya Wiley, former HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, City Councilman Carlos Menchaca and former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, and several others.
Yang’s political consultant Chris Coffey described the move as not an “official” signal that he’s running, but merely a “procedural thing.”
“We aren’t accepting donations,” he said. “No status change.”
A recent poll conducted by Education Reform Now Advocacy and released Monday had Yang leading the field, with 17 percent of respondents saying they would support him.
Yang is not expected to begin campaigning until after two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia conclude in early January. Those races will decide whether the Democrats or Republicans have control of the Senate next year when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Yang, who was raised in Westchester County and lives in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, announced to great fanfare last month that he’d move to Georgia to help the two Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, win those races.
— New York Daily News