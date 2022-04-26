World's oldest person Kane Tanaka dies at 119 By Japan News Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kane Tanaka, who was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person, has passed away at the age of 119.Tanaka died at 6:11 p.m. on April 19, at a hospital in Fukuoka City. She was born on Jan. 2, 1903. According to the nursing home where Tanaka lived, on days when she was feeling well, she would do exercises with other residents and solve kanji or calculation problems.— Japan News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSatan’s Kingdom in Northfield, MassachusettsSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questionsFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudLocal woman once again 'Naked and Afraid'Aroma Joe's proposes drive-thru coffee shop in KeenePedestrian injured in Main Street crashKarla Marie RussellMichael Richard BeauregardIzzy Strong: Benefit planned for Charlestown girl fighting cancerOfficials: No deal with DiLuzio as Cheshire County plans own EMS service Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.