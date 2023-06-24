The balance of power in the jobs market is slowly tilting back toward employers as companies become choosier with their hires and workers turn more cautious about quitting.
A labor leverage ratio developed by former senior White House economist Aaron Sojourner that compares the level of quits to layoffs has retraced about two-thirds of the rise seen in 2021 and into 2022. The ratio surged when companies ramped up staffing after pandemic-driven lockdowns and workers were enjoying outsize pay offers for their services.
“The playing field is evening out,” said Tom Gimbel, chief executive officer of Chicago-based employment agency LaSalle Network.
The shift in the tug-of-war in the jobs market is not great news for employees: While wage gains on average have begun to outstrip inflation, workers have still not made up the ground they lost when prices surged coming out of the worst of the pandemic.
But the tilt is likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his central bank colleagues. They’ve openly fretted about what they see as a too-hot jobs market and the implications that carries for labor costs and inflation.
“There has been some loosening in labor-market conditions,” Powell told reporters on June 14 after the central bank left interest rates unchanged for the first time in 11 meetings. “We need to see that continue.”
Amy Laiker, who heads the New York office of Tiger Recruitment, has seen the tilt in the labor market first hand.
A year ago, “if a company didn’t respond within 24 hours after someone had an interview with them or they didn’t make a decision within a week on whether they wanted to hire them, that candidate was gone,” she said. “Whereas now, they can go a week, two weeks, three weeks, sometimes even four weeks. And that candidate’s probably still out there in the market.”
The shift in the balance of power is slowly starting to affect wages. Worker compensation grew 4.8 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, down from a 5.1 percent pace in the previous quarter, Labor Department data show. That’s still well above the 2.7 percent gain seen in 2019, before the pandemic.
Some salary measures have shown steeper declines in growth rates, especially wages for employees who change jobs.
“Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll management company Automatic Data Processing.
The labor market remains tight, with some industries struggling to staff up to meet revived demand. More than 80 percent of hotels reported being short of workers in a survey last month by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
“When we talk to our clients, many of them are saying it’s still a tough hiring environment,” said ADP’s Richardson. “But it’s easier than before. It’s more in balance.”
