For more than three years, about 200 Chinese companies whose shares trade in the U.S. have faced the prospect of being delisted from New York exchanges if American regulators are blocked from fully reviewing their audit documents. The companies, including big names such as JD.com and Baidu, said Chinese national security law prohibited them from turning over the work papers. A 2022 agreement between Beijing and Washington cleared the way for U.S. inspections of the audits to begin.
What did the U.S. do to gain access to the audits?
In 2020, Congress passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), which says companies can’t trade on U.S. exchanges if American inspectors can’t review their audits. In 2022, SEC began listing the names of companies that could be kicked off American exchanges. They included giants like Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo and China Petroleum & Chemical. A law passed in the final days of 2022 sped up the time frame, to two years instead of three, for kicking noncompliant companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
Where do things stand?
The situation has improved markedly over the past year and is arguably one of the few bright spots in an otherwise icy relationship between the world’s two-biggest economies. The near-term threat of delistings ebbed in August 2022 when American and Chinese authorities signed a deal to let officials to start reviewing audit documents of Chinese businesses that trade in the U.S. Both sides heralded the accord as a major step. The first audit inspection reports, released in May by the PCAOB, found that affiliates of two U.S. Big Four accounting firm — KPMG’s affiliate in China and PricewaterhouseCoopers’s affiliate in Hong Kong — fell short in vetting their clients’ accounting or internal controls in seven of eight instances. In June, the PCAOB sent a team to Hong Kong to review audit reports of some of the most high-profile Chinese names listed in the U.S., including Tencent Music Entertainment, Didi Global and NetEase.
What’s behind the U.S. pressure?
Critics say Chinese companies enjoy the trading privileges of a market economy — including access to U.S. stock exchanges — while receiving government support and operating in an opaque system. In addition to inspecting audits, the HFCAA requires foreign companies to disclose if they’re controlled by a government. The SEC is also demanding that investors receive more information about the structure and risks associated with shell companies — known as variable interest entities, or VIEs — that Chinese companies use to list shares in New York. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that more than 250 companies already trading will face similar requirements.
