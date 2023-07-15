For more than three years, about 200 Chinese companies whose shares trade in the U.S. have faced the prospect of being delisted from New York exchanges if American regulators are blocked from fully reviewing their audit documents. The companies, including big names such as JD.com and Baidu, said Chinese national security law prohibited them from turning over the work papers. A 2022 agreement between Beijing and Washington cleared the way for U.S. inspections of the audits to begin.

