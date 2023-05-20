Auto market

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavaras delivers a keynote address during CES 2023 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Jan. 5, in Las Vegas, Nev.

 Ethan Miller / Getty Images/TNS

Detroit’s automakers are reassessing their strategies in China — the world’s largest auto market — after being caught flat-footed by increasingly competitive domestic manufacturers there churning out appealing, high-quality and attractively priced electric vehicles.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.