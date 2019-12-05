Matt McClain / The Washington Post

From left, Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley are sworn in at the House Judiciary impeachment hearing in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. Feldman, Karlan and Gerhardt, called by Democrats, all testified that Trump committed bribery and other impeachable offenses; Turley, called by Republicans, told the committee that impeaching Trump would be a historic mistake.