At Thanksgiving tables all over the country this year, we’ll see smaller casseroles and fewer guests. But the sweetest part doesn’t have to change.
Pie is to Thanksgiving what cake is to birthdays. It’s time to preheat the oven, throw some flour around the kitchen and bake something special. It’s time to make pie.
Recipes each make a 9-inch pie with eight servings.
Roasted Cranberry Pie
With Meringue and a Press-In Cookie Crust
Total time: 1 hour 50 minutes
Meringue topping shouldn’t be reserved only for lemon-curd fillings. Any tart-flavored filling, such as this bright roasted cranberry mixture, pairs beautifully with pillowy, sweet meringue. If you worry that two components feel ambitious, take comfort in this particularly easy, press-in crust, which requires no rolling or chilling. The combination of the three — sour, jammy berries, fluffy meringue topping, and crumbly, crisp cookie crust — provides a beautiful textural contrast.
Notes: The cranberry filling can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days. Once baked, the pie will keep at room temperature, loosely covered, for up to two days.
INGREDIENTS
For the crust:
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 tablespoon water
For the filling:
2 3/4 pounds cranberries, thawed if frozen (may need to be drained)
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/3 cup fresh orange juice
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the topping:
4 large egg whites
1 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract (optional)
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
Large pinch fine sea salt
STEPS
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-low speed until smooth, two to three minutes.
Raise the mixer speed to medium, add the egg yolk and vanilla, if using, and mix to combine. Stop the mixer and scrape the bowl down thoroughly. Add the flour and salt and mix on low speed until fully incorporated, 45 seconds to one minute. Add the water and mix just until the dough is smooth, one minute more.
Turn out the dough and use your fingers to press it into a deep-dish, nine-inch pie plate, working up the sides. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight. (For the most pristine look, dock the crust all over with a fork, though the crust will bake up nicely without docking.)
Make the filling: Position a baking rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.
Spread the cranberries over a large, rimmed baking sheet in an even layer. In a small bowl, use your fingers to rub the sugars and orange zest together. Stir in the cinnamon, ginger, salt and cloves.
Sprinkle the sugar-spice mixture over the cranberries and toss to combine. Transfer to the oven and roast for about 10 minutes, or until the berries begin to soften. Stir the cranberries well to help distribute the sugar. Return to the oven and roast for 10 minutes more.
Remove from the oven and, using a potato masher or large fork, coarsely mash the cranberries. Add the orange juice and stir to combine. Return to the oven for 5 minutes more to thicken the mixture slightly.
Remove from the oven, stir in the cream and vanilla and let cool completely.
Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Pour the cooled fruit filling into the unbaked, assembled pie crust and bake for about 35 minutes, or until the filling appears a bit matte on the surface. If needed, cover the crust edges with foil to prevent over-browning. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
Make the topping: Shortly before you’re ready to serve the pie, bring a medium pot with about two inches of water to a simmer over medium-low heat. Place a medium bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water, and add the egg whites, sugar, vanilla, if using, cream of tartar and salt and whisk to combine.
Continue to heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture reaches 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. You can use an electric hand mixer to whip the mixture while it’s heating (to save time), or you can transfer the heated mixture to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.
Whip the mixture on medium-high speed until glossy, firm peaks form that curl down slightly at the ends, up to five minutes.
Pile the meringue on top of the cooled pie and spread it to the edges, keeping it piled a bit higher in the middle. If desired, toast the meringue with a kitchen torch.
Slice the pie and serve.
Nutrition | Calories: 537; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 58 mg; Sodium: 403 mg; Carbohydrates: 102 g; Dietary Fiber: 8 g; Sugar: 67 g; Protein: 6 g.
Fall-Spice Pudding Pie
With Whipped Cream
and a Nut Crust
Total time: 3 hours
This creamy pudding-style filling can be spiced just right for a fall pie that’s perfect for Thanksgiving. It pairs especially well with this nut crust, which can be made with any kind of nut, so it is gluten-free. The crust bakes up deliciously crisp and toasty, a delicious contrast to the smooth, sweet filling. Top it with whipped cream for the ultimate decadent experience.
Notes: The pudding needs to be covered and refrigerated for at least two hours and up to overnight before it’s added to a pie.
The fall spice pudding can be loosely covered and refrigerated for up three days.
INGREDIENTS
For the crust:
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted (may substitute oil), plus more for greasing the pie plate
2 1/2 cups finely chopped nuts
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 large egg white, lightly whisked
For the filling:
1 3/4 cups whole milk
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
4 large egg yolks
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the topping:
1 cup cold heavy cream
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
STEPS
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Lightly grease a pie plate with butter.
In a medium bowl, stir the nuts, sugar and salt until combined. Add the four tablespoons of melted butter and the egg white, and stir the mixture until uniformly combined.
Press the crust evenly into the base and up the sides of the prepared pie plate.
Bake the crust for 17 to 20 minutes, or until it is rich brown and smells toasty. Let cool completely on a wire rack before adding the filling to the crust.
Make the filling: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk and cream to a simmer. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the sugars, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, salt and nutmeg.
When the dairy mixture comes to a simmer, whisk the egg yolks into the sugar mixture until well combined. Carefully, in a slow, steady stream, add about a quarter of the warm dairy mixture into the yolk-sugar mixture and whisk well to combine.
Pour the yolk-sugar mixture in the pot with the remaining dairy mixture and whisk until fully incorporated. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture begins to thicken, two to three minutes.
Switch to a silicone spatula and continue to stir until the mixture comes to a boil. Ideally, look for fat bubbles breaking the surface near the center of the saucepan.
Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla until fully incorporated.
Strain the warm pudding into the cooled crust and spread into an even layer. Cover the filling directly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until well chilled, at least two hours and up to overnight.
Make the topping: When ready to serve, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or using a large bowl and a hand mixer), whip the cream on medium speed until it begins to thicken, one to two minutes.
With the mixer running, add the sugar in a slow, steady stream, then continue to whip until medium-soft peaks form that still curl down slightly at the ends, three to four minutes. Add the vanilla, if using, reduce the mixer speed to low and mix to combine.
Spread the whipped cream in a generous layer all over the pie filling, making decorative, billowy swirls. Slice the pie and serve.
Nutrition | Calories: 631; Total Fat: 46 g; Saturated Fat: 19 g; Cholesterol: 175 mg; Sodium: 345 mg; Carbohydrates: 48 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 35 g; Protein: 13 g.
Erin Jeanne McDowell is author of “The Book on Pie” (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020).