President Joe Biden announced in 2022 that he would use executive action to forgive many government student loans. The move was meant to alleviate the weight of $1.8 trillion in federal education debt, a figure that has more than tripled in the last 15 years. But the plan faces two challenges before the Supreme Court, and a pause in student debt payments imposed during the pandemic is set to expire. Whatever the court's ruling, millions of Americans are expected to fall behind on their debt, with millions more struggling to keep up with these and other expenses once the pause ends.

Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove and Alex Tanzi contributed to this report.

