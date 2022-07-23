Long COVID

A nurse checks on a patient in the ICU COVID-19 ward at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, Ark., in 2021.

 Houston Cofield / Bloomberg News

Most people who suffer from COVID-19 fully recover. Millions of others find complete healing to be frustratingly elusive, in what’s often referred to as long COVID. Symptoms range from pulmonary, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal or neurological problems to cognitive issues such as so-called brain fog. No single explanation, diagnosis or treatment can be applied to them. Colloquially known as long-haulers, these patients reflect the pandemic’s lasting burden on society and the economy.






