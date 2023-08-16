As rescuers worked for hours to free a mother whale entangled in fishing gear off the Massachusetts coast, her 8-month-old calf kept a watchful eye, according to a nonprofit.
Boaters noticed the humpback whale named Pinball was in “distress as she struggled in fishing gear” off Cape Ann on Saturday, the Center for Coastal Studies said.
After reporting the entangled whale, the boaters continued to keep an eye on her and her calf as they began to swim south, the nonprofit said.
A Marine Animal Entanglement Response team arrived on scene, and they began trying to free her by using large floats and drag from their small inflatable boat.
“In all we removed 150 feet worth of rope,” Scott Landry, director of the entanglement response program, told The Cape Cod Times.
After Pinball was freed, the nonprofit said its team stayed nearby until she returned to her calf.
“Once she (Pinball) realized she was free, she made a beeline for her calf,” Landry told The Cape Cod Times.
Cape Ann is about 40 miles northeast of Boston.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.