US-NEWS-NYC-WEIGHT-DISCRIMINATION-MCT

Mayor Eric Adams signs Intro. 209-A, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of a person’s height or weight in employment, housing and public accommodations, at New York City Hall Friday.

 Office of the Mayor of New York City

NEW YORK — People who are overweight, tall or short in New York City will now be protected from discrimination rooted in those characteristics under a bill Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday — a measure advocates hope will prompt other cities to follow suit.

