The average hours worked on Saturday and Sunday last year increased 5 percent to 6.6, according to ActivTrak, which analyzed almost 175 million hours of work across 134,260 anonymized users of its productivity-management software worldwide. While just 5 percent of all workers tracked toiled on the weekend, certain industries, like technology and media, saw a spike of 25 percent or more hours worked in 2022 compared with a year earlier. The reasons are twofold: Job cuts that have heaped more work on fewer staffers, along with a need to escape the constant interruptions from the likes of Zoom calls and Slack chats that are part of today’s increasingly hybrid workplace.

— Bloomberg News

