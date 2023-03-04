The average hours worked on Saturday and Sunday last year increased 5 percent to 6.6, according to ActivTrak, which analyzed almost 175 million hours of work across 134,260 anonymized users of its productivity-management software worldwide. While just 5 percent of all workers tracked toiled on the weekend, certain industries, like technology and media, saw a spike of 25 percent or more hours worked in 2022 compared with a year earlier. The reasons are twofold: Job cuts that have heaped more work on fewer staffers, along with a need to escape the constant interruptions from the likes of Zoom calls and Slack chats that are part of today’s increasingly hybrid workplace.
The weekend shifts are the latest example of the breakdown in long-held workplace norms wrought by the pandemic, as demands for increased flexibility among employees clash with some employers’ desires to see workers in person at the office more often. While remote work has freed up desk workers in many respects, allowing many to do their job where and when they choose, it’s also tethered them to collaboration and communication tools that can divert their attention with constant notifications. Rising job cuts of late across technology, media and other sectors have also complicated the picture, creating more stress on staffers who are already grappling with record rates of burnout.
The most common weekend warriors were technology staffers in computer hardware and services, according to ActivTrak’s data, along with media workers and those in consumer goods. All of those groups increased their weekend hours last year compared with 2021, most by double-digit percentages.
Other sectors, like energy, hospitality and health care, saw a decline in weekend toiling.
