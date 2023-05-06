It’s starting to look like we’ve got two economies — one for consumers and one for companies. Last week’s report on gross domestic product in the first quarter showed that, despite concerns about inflation, American consumers continued to spend at a robust pace. Meanwhile, businesses surveyed the economic landscape and bet consumers would cave. They cut back inventories so much that now they’re in a position where they’ll probably need to rebuild to keep up.

Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments.






