NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation abolishing the death penalty, which would make the Old Dominion the first state in the South to scrap capital punishment.
Sponsored by Delegate Mike Mullin, the House bill passed by a 57-41 vote Friday morning, two days after a now-identical Senate version passed 21-17 in that chamber.
Gov. Ralph Northam has already vowed to sign the measure into law. Since the two versions of the bill are now identical, the legislation can go straight to Northam for his signature.
The change would mean that two men convicted in Norfolk capital murder cases soon will leave death row and serve life behind bars instead. They are the only two men left on Virginia’s death row, with the change applying retroactively to those cases.
The arguments against the death penalty, Mullin said during House debate Thursday, “touch on everything from the moral implications of the death penalty to the racial bias and how it’s applied, to its effectiveness, to the extraordinary cost.”
“But perhaps the strongest argument for abolishing the death penalty is that a justice system without the death penalty allows us the possibility of being wrong,” Mullin said. “We’re all human. And we all make mistakes. The justice system here in the United States, which I believe is the best in the entire world, is still capable of making mistakes.”
After a nine-year moratorium on the death penalty ended in 1976 following U.S. Supreme Court decisions, Texas has led the way with 567 executions — a third of the country’s total since that time — followed by Virginia at 114, Oklahoma at 113 and Florida at 99.
— Daily Press (Norfolk, Va.)