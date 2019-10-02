Multiple people were injured after a vintage World War II-era plane crashed Wednesday morning at Bradley International Airport, halting air traffic at the airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the vintage Boeing B-17 crashed while attempting to land at the airport about 10 a.m. The plane is a civilian registered aircraft and not operated by the military, the FAA tweeted. Five people were taken to Hartford Hospital, a spokesman said. He did not offer any information about their conditions.
A representative of the Collings Foundation, which operated the flight, said he could not immediately answer questions about the safety of its personnel.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," the Collings Foundation said in a statement. It added that its "flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."
The foundation organizes the Wings of Freedom Tour of World War II aircraft and a similar tour of Vietnam War-era planes. The organization takes part in "air shows, barnstorming, historical reunions, and joint museum displays," it says.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, tweeted that several state agencies had responded and expressed concern for those aboard.
Bradley International Airport is the second largest airport in New England. It is located about 17 miles north of Hartford.