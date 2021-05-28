As the city of San Jose, Calif., prepares a vigil for the nine victims of a mass shooting, new details have emerged about the moments leading up to their deaths.
New reports have revealed that the shooter may have targeted the victims, who ranged in age from 29 to 63. They were found in two buildings at the Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday.
“It appears to us at this point that he said to one of the people there: ‘I’m not going to shoot you’,” Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith told The Associated Press on Thursday. “And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.”
One witness said the shooter “had a list of people that he was going to kill yesterday.”
“He shot some people, he let another person live, and then he went around and shot everybody again,” said Kirk Bertolet, 64, who has worked for the VTA for 12 years and was on duty during the shooting Wednesday.
Bertolet said the gunman, who has been identified as Samuel Cassidy, 57, then “coolly walked by some people coming out of the other building ... then he walked in that building and found his targets over there. He killed the people he wanted to kill.”
Smith told the “Today” show that Cassidy, who had been employed at the VTA for at least eight years, was “very deliberate, very fast” during the shooting rampage.
Officials initially said he was found with two semi-automatic handguns and 32 loaded magazines but later updated that number to three guns. Smith told the AP that he fired 39 shots and that the 9mm handguns he had appeared to be legal, although the high-capacity magazines, which hold 12 rounds, are illegal in California.
Cassidy’s ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, said he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago.
“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” she told the AP after the attack.
According to a discussion message that circulated inside the Department of Homeland Security after the shooting, Cassidy was searched and questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2016 when returning from the Philippines, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Officers found materials in his bags that included writings about his hatred of his employer.
DHS officials on Thursday declined to comment on the information gathered before the shooting. It is unclear whether the information gathered in the 2016 search was conveyed to other federal or local agencies at the time.
The violence Wednesday, which has been described as a workplace dispute, left the city reeling as the community mourned the victims and demanded answers about what happened.
The victims who died at the scene have been identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63. One victim, Alex Ward Fritch, 49, died at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Authorities were investigating the timing of the attack. The first 911 calls about the shooting came in at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday. Three minutes later, a fire was reported at Cassidy’s home on Angmar Court, eight miles away.
Smith said officials are operating under the assumption that he acted alone and “set some kind of device to go off (to set fire to his house) at a certain time, probably to coincide with his shooting,” although she noted that thinking may change as the investigation continues.
Deputy Russell Davis said Thursday that investigators were working on getting a search warrant for Cassidy’s house, which was heavily damaged by the fire.
“We’re going to use everything we can and grab all the evidence we can,” he said.
Bomb-sniffing dogs at the rail yard also found bomb-making materials in what is presumed to be Cassidy’s locker, including detonator cords and “the precursors to an explosive,” Smith said.
Russell said officials are working to determine a motive.
“Based on recent developments in the investigation, we can say that the suspect has been a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years, which may have contributed to why he targeted VTA employees,” he said.
John Courtney, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union local 265 — one of four unions that represent VTA workers — said on Facebook that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the news. He added that the union was working to provide support and assistance to victims’ families and others affected by the shooting.