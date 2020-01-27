Vermont drivers could soon be licensed to have a little more fun.
State legislators are considering a bill that would permit emojis on license plates, local NBC affiliate WPTZ reported. Vermont would be the first state to approve such a policy.
If the bill passes, Vermonters would be able to choose one of six unidentified emojis to add to their plate, according to WPTZ. There are more than 3,000 official emojis, so it seems unlikely that the smiling poop emoji will be one of Vermont’s chosen six.
State Rep. Rebecca White introduced the bill to the state’s house committee on transportation Wednesday, WPTZ reported. While Queensland, Australia, the first place in the world to allow emoji plates, charges $336 for the goofy upgrades, this bill makes no mention of a price increase for Vermonters.