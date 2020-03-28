Savor a taste of India with this vegetarian lentil curry. Cashews add flavor and a crunchy texture. Baby kale, just wilted in the curry sauce, has a mild flavor and is more tender than large leaves of kale. Make this recipe vegan by eliminating the sour cream.
A note about spices: The recipe calls for curry powder, ground ginger and ground cumin. Spices lose their flavor after about six months. If yours are slightly gray or have lost their aroma, it’s time for new ones.
Helpful hints: Regular onion can be used instead of frozen. Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.
LENTIL CURRY AND CASHEWS
Olive oil spray
1 cup frozen chopped onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups rinsed, drained canned lentils
½ cup lite coconut milk
½ cup drained reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
1 cup baby kale
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
½ cup cashew nuts, dry roasted without salt
2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and coat with olive oil spray. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Saute two to three minutes. Add curry powder and ground cumin. Saute another minute, stirring to combine all ingredients. Add the lentils, coconut milk and tomatoes. Stir again. Cook five minutes. Add the kale and stir until wilted, one to two minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls and sprinkle cilantro and cashews on top. Add a tablespoon of sour cream to each bowl.
Yields two servings.
Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”