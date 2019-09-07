WASHINGTON — Federal health officials said Friday that a third person has died from a mysterious lung illness tied to vaping. There are now 450 possible cases in 33 states and one territory, three deaths, and one death under investigation, they said.
The Indiana State Department of Health has reported the state's first vaping-related death. The person died "due to severe lung injury linked to a history of e-cigarette use or 'vaping,'" according to health officials.
The death was confirmed Thursday and the patient was identified only as being over the age of 18.
Illinois and Oregon have also each reported a death.
Amid the rising case counts, physicians and health officials in states with the earliest and largest number of cases published detailed descriptions of the acute lung disorder in people who vape in a series of articles in the New England Journal of Medicine and described the trend as "worrisome."
Although federal and state officials said the definitive cause of the illness remains unknown, "the severity of the illness and the recent increase in the incidence of this clinical syndrome indicates that these cases represent a new or newly recognized and worrisome cluster of pulmonary disease related to vaping," according to a report by health department officials in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Those states reported the earliest cases and conducted a joint investigation of 53 patients.