MINNEAPOLIS — Several businesses were vandalized and looted overnight in the Uptown area of Minneapolis where on Thursday law enforcement officers shot and killed a man while attempting to make an arrest.
The man, identified by friends and family Friday as 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith, was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, said in its own news release that on Thursday, members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force approached the suspect, now known to be Smith, who was in a parked car atop a parking ramp at West Lake Street and South Fremont Avenue.
Authorities said task force members were tipped off to the location of a man wanted for a weapons-related warrant and tried to arrest him. A preliminary investigation shows that at some point, a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy and a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy shot Smith, who they previously said brandished a gun, killing him. Authorities say they recovered a handgun and spent shell casings inside the car Smith was in, suggesting that he fired a weapon, although the precise sequence of events wasn’t immediately known.
A 27-year-old woman that he was with was injured by shattered glass.
Authorities said there is no squad camera footage of the incident. The deputies involved also weren’t wearing body cameras, because the BCA claims they were operating under the rules of federal law enforcement agencies, which don’t allow the devices. However, the Department of Justice announced last October that it changed its policy to permit state, local, territorial and tribal task forces to use body-worn cameras “while serving arrest warrants, or during other planned arrest operations, and during the execution of search warrants.”
Protesters gathered near the scene of the 2 p.m. shooting remained late into the night. Others later took to the streets and were involved in property damage, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said in a statement.
“Thankfully there are no personal injuries that we know of,” said Bender, who represents the area where the incident took place.
Police made some arrests, but activity stretched well into the early morning hours Friday, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.
A CVS pharmacy on Lake Street had windows smashed in and products strewn about, but no employees were hurt, according to a company spokeswoman. The store was expected to reopen Saturday following repairs, she said.
Some trash cans were set on fire and at least one light pole near Urban Outfitters was damaged. Public works crews had arrived by 6 a.m. to start cleaning debris left behind, Bender said.
Word of the shooting quickly drew a crowd in a city that has been on edge about deaths involving law enforcement since last year’s killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The windows of some nearby storefronts remain covered with plywood, a reminder of the at-times violent civil unrest that followed Floyd’s death.
The gunfire erupted on the fifth floor of the parking ramp, which is across the street from Stella’s Fish Cafe, according to emergency dispatches that aired the first reports at 2:08 p.m. “One adult male down. One female detained,” a first responder reported to dispatch, adding that no officers had been injured.
A bartender who works nearby said several patrons witnessed the shooting. “There were about one or two police cars on the top of the ramp [and then] about five more,” he said. “When [all the cars] got to the top, there was eight to 12 shots. [Officers] grabbed the girl … and put her in handcuffs.”
An aerial view of the ramp’s top level showed a silver SUV with a shattered back window surrounded by other vehicles near a pop-up tent of the type used to shield a crime scene.
A woman who lives across the street from the parking garage said she heard more than a dozen gunshots, followed by a pause, then more gunshots. She asked that her name not be used out of concerns for her safety.
Many of those gathered outside the police tape near Lake Street and South Girard Avenue came simply to watch investigators from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives work. But some chanted insults at Minneapolis police, whose officers were providing perimeter support.
Members of the citizen crime prevention group We Push for Peace mingled with onlookers and those taunting law enforcement, advocating for patience and peace. Others, from the crime-prevention group A Mother’s Love, also circulated in the crowd.
“We are very grateful for their support and their work,” Bender said.
Many who were chanting anti-police slogans knew little except that officers had killed a man, said Pharoah Merritt of We Push for Peace. “We understand the anger and ire when we see these police shootings,” he said. “We don’t know anything.”