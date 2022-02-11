WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Heather Sullivan, owner of Durocher Florist, started ordering her inventory of roses, baby’s breath and other Valentine’s Day flowers before Christmas.
That’s early.
“Normally, I don’t think about it until well after Christmas,” said Sullivan, who has worked at Durocher for 26 years and owned it for two.
But if she wanted to have inventory to sell on what’s her industry’s busiest day of each year, she knew she needed to anticipate her needs and order ahead of time. Florists, while anticipating a lucrative Valentines Day, say flowers are slow to arrive from farms in Ecuador and Columbia.
Florists are also wondering what impact the Super Bowl will have on Valentines Day. Will the big game shorten a weekend of love into just a post-game Monday?
Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. More than half of consumers plan to celebrate the holiday in 2022, according to the retailers’ survey.
According to the survey, shoppers expect to spend an average of $175.41 per person on Valentine’s Day gifts, up from $164.76 in 2021.
Candy (with 56 percent of respondents saying they’ll buy it), greeting cards (40 percent) and flowers (37 percent) remain the most popular gifts. Nearly a third (31 percent) of respondents plan an “evening out” this year, up from 24 percent in 2021 and just slightly below pre-pandemic levels, for a total of $4.3 billion.
Sullivan said her business blossomed during the pandemic. She noticed more customers sending Valentine’s Day flowers to people other than significant others. She thinks folks just wanted to brighten the days of friends, mothers, grandmothers or anyone else who might have been feeling down either because of COVID or otherwise.
“Kind of making it more about everyone and people that they can’t visit,” she said. “I think people have really learned to appreciate the happiness flowers bring.”
But shipping backlogs had Sullivan worried.
“We’ve seen transportation delays take a little bit longer than they used to,” she said. “You can’t just go to the local supplier the day of.”
That goes for flowers as well as other supplies florists need like vases and those foam blocks florists use to create arrangements.
“A lot of it is just getting the raw goods to manufacture,” said Seth Carey, the fourth generation owner of Carey’s Flowers in South Hadley. “There is a major vase manufacturer in the Midwest that can’t get the raw material. We can’t get spray paint for tinting flowers because they can’t get the aluminum for the cans. Wire to make bows — it’s everything.”
Carey said floral foam was a big issue for Christmas. One of the major producers suffered a fire.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agricultural agents inspect more than a billion flower stems a year, checking imported flowers for agricultural pests that could decimate American agriculture.
In January 2022 alone, they inspected more than 382,000 shipments of cut flowers from Europe, Africa and South America, intercepting 628 significant pests of varying species, the agency said this week.
At more than 497,700,000 stems, the highest number of flower stems come from Colombia, most being shipped through the Miami International Airport. The most popular flowers include roses, mixed bouquets and chrysanthemums, the agency said this month in a news release.
Karen Randall, owner of Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse in Ludlow said the roses in her inventory came from Ecuador. Gone are the days when local growers like Montgomery Rose in Hadley supplied demand.
“Prices are higher,” she said. “That’s a result of the supply chain and shipping. We held our rose price forever.”
But this year she had to bump up the price by $10 a dozen.
And ordering earlier made retailers like Randall stick their necks out estimating just how many roses and other flowers they’ll sell this weekend.
“You hope you guess right, based on history in previous years,” she said.
“Then in February it’s about the day of the week and the weather.”
Mondays are good for Valentine’s Day because sweethearts are in their offices to take delivery, and couples are less likely to plan a trip and make a day of it.
A wildcard this year is that Valentine’s falls on Super Bowl weekend for the first time because of the NFL’s expanded playoffs.
“We are very concerned,” Randall said. “A big part of our business is preparing food. We do the Super Bowl, and we do Valentine’s dinners to go. We don’t know how one is going to impact the other.”