Global equities slumped in a broad retreat that extended across industries amid lingering concerns that retail trading was creating havoc and as traders mulled an uncertain outlook for deploying coronavirus vaccines. Treasury yields rose along with gold.
The S&P 500 Index fell about 2 percent, turning negative for the year and heading to its biggest weekly decline in three months as day traders’ bids for heavily shorted stocks fueled speculation hedge funds would need to reduce their market exposure.
GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared, signaling a return of volatility for stocks popular in Internet chat rooms as brokerages said they would start to ease trading restrictions imposed after wild swings this week.
Global stocks are set for their worst weekly slide in about three months, partly on the turmoil caused by hoards of day traders hatching stock bets that roiled hedge funds and strained trading platforms.
